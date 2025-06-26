© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All Songs Considered

  • The best new albums out June 27
    Stephen Thompson
    Adrian Quesada throws a psychedelic fiesta. Madison McFerrin sings through the heartache. Durand Jones is thankful for what he's got. KALW's Wonway Posibul joins Stephen Thompson to discuss their favorite releases of the week.