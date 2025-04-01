© 2025 Connecticut Public

Reporter's Notebook: Connecticut school districts prepare for shakeup in federal funding

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Haddadin
Published April 1, 2025 at 12:50 PM EDT
FILE: Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport lets out for the day on January 22, 2025.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Jettie S. Tisdale School in Bridgeport lets out for the day on January 22, 2025.

In cities and towns across Connecticut, federal education funding plays an important role shoring up school budgets.

Federal money constitutes only a portion of the revenue local school districts receive. But it sustains many key services, from special education programs to support for districts with the highest percentages of children from low-income families.

Many school officials are now tracking their budgets in fine detail as the Trump administration reorganizes the country’s education bureaucracy.

In particular, questions have surfaced around money provided by the U.S. Department of Education, which will undergo a major transformation.

A new report details the support Connecticut school districts receive from the department, offering valuable insight into the programs and schools that could be affected by a funding shakeup.

As we reported last week, the report shows that in the 2024 budget year, the Department of Education (DOE) allocated more than $353 million for school districts and other organizations in Connecticut through its grant programs.

State education officials have sought to reassure families that they will deliver on all education programs mandated by law. But close to $40 million of the DOE grant funding allocated to Connecticut has yet to be paid, according to the state. Connecticut school districts are due to receive the balance of most outstanding funds by June 30, 2025.

Adding to the uncertainty, federal officials recently froze $14 million in aid for K-12 education, which had been provided through a separate funding stream.

Since taking office, Trump has moved to dismantle the Department of Education, saying he prefers giving money directly to states to fund their schools. Trump's education secretary, Linda McMahon of Greenwich, has said that the closure of her department will not mean cutting off funds from students in need. Rather, she said that it is a step toward giving parents and states control over their children’s education.

But one prominent education leader questions that claim. Appearing Monday on the Connecticut Public radio program Where We Live, Miguel Cardona – a former Connecticut teacher who led the education department under the Biden administration – said states will be saddled with new administrative burdens.

“You know what states are going to have? They’re going to have the responsibility … for building up infrastructure to do all the things that the federal government did – like distribute the dollars and ensure students are getting what they [need],” Cardona said.
The Reporter’s Notebook
Jim Haddadin
Jim Haddadin is an editor for The Accountability Project, Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team. He was previously an investigative producer at NBC Boston, and wrote for newspapers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
