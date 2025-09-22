In an era marked by division and uncertainty, Art 4 All follows Spanish-born muralist Rafael Blanco as he brings color, identity, and hope to the public space. Set in Stamford, Connecticut, the documentary captures the creation of a large-scale mural that celebrates diversity and belonging through the artist's own voice and vision.

Rafael’s path was shaped by rejection, perseverance, and the transformative power of art. After immigrating to the United States, he discovered a new purpose in painting stories on city walls—turning gray surfaces into vibrant reflections of community.

Art 4 All is more than a portrait of an artist at work. It is a reflection on public art as a form of service, an act of resistance, and a declaration of unity in times of division. As brushes meet concrete, and cultures converge on the mural’s surface, Rafael reminds us that behind every wall, there is a story—and sometimes, the act of painting it can bring us closer together."

Art 4 All premieres on Wednesday, October 1 at 5:25 p.m. on CPTV. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.