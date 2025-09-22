© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Home of the Brave: When Southbury Said NO to the Nazis

In 1937, the residents of a small town in Connecticut were surprised to learn a Pro-Nazi organization was building a Hitler-styled youth camp in their midst. Southbury residents needed to quickly assess the situation and decide if they wanted Nazi philosophies within their town of staunch New England values. Through the leadership of Rev. M.E.N. Lindsay and First Selectman J. Edward Coer, they came up with a plan that prevented the Nazis from building Camp General Von Stueben. The fascinating story of Southbury's resistance is told by the townspeople and has been documented in the film Home of the Brave: When Southbury Said NO to the Nazis.

Home of the Brave: When Southbury Said NO to the Nazis premieres on Monday, October 20 at 9 p.m. on CPTV. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.

America 250
Through national programs, original local content, and community events, Connecticut Public will connect the United States 250th anniversary to the lived experiences of people across our state.
Learn More