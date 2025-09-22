In 1937, the residents of a small town in Connecticut were surprised to learn a Pro-Nazi organization was building a Hitler-styled youth camp in their midst. Southbury residents needed to quickly assess the situation and decide if they wanted Nazi philosophies within their town of staunch New England values. Through the leadership of Rev. M.E.N. Lindsay and First Selectman J. Edward Coer, they came up with a plan that prevented the Nazis from building Camp General Von Stueben. The fascinating story of Southbury's resistance is told by the townspeople and has been documented in the film Home of the Brave: When Southbury Said NO to the Nazis.

