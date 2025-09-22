Stepping Into the Shade explores the history of tobacco farming in Connecticut and the stories of the diverse people who toiled in the soil. This cash crop not only brought economic growth to the state, it also brought culture through the people who came to work on the farms and stayed to set up diverse communities.

Stepping Into the Shade premieres on Tuesday, October 21 at 9 p.m. on CPTV. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.