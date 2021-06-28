Who said “Not all who wander are lost”?

LITTLE: Check out this review of The Hobbit, written and delivered by a kid!

MIDDLE: Janet Iwasa studies animation in Hollywood and starts to think that the characters in The Lord of the Rings behave a lot like proteins.

BIGGER: Do you speak Elvish? Learn about the history of constructed languages in J.R.R. Tolkien’s work.

THINKALONG: Something to consider: Art can include finger painting in preschool, sculptures from ancient societies, and stage performances that only exist while they’re happening. All are expressive, beautiful, and can resonate in our hearts and minds. But some of it is really expensive! Should art be valued at millions of dollars?