Actress and rapper Queen Latifah

She's currently starring in the film adaptation of "Chicago" as Mama, a no-nonsense prison warden. She also has a new CD, "She's a Queen: A Collection of Hits" (Motown). At the age of 19, Latifah was the first female solo rapper to have a major record deal. She also had breakthrough roles in TV's "Living Single" and in Spike Lee's "Jungle Fever" and had a leading role in the film "Living Out Loud." Latifah is the author of the memoir "Ladies First: Revelations of a Strong Woman." (REBROADCAST from 3/15/99)

