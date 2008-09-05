Voiceover Mix-Up: Who's Who In Movie Trailers

STEVE INSKEEP, host:

Republicans denounced the media at their convention, this week, so perhaps politicians of both stripes will be delighted to hear of this media mistake - which we made. In our tribute, this week, to movie trailer announcer Don LaFontaine we played this clip.

(Soundbite of movie trailer)

Mr. HAL DOUGLAS (Voiceover Artist): Nothing in the world can compare to its power.

INSKEEP: Which sounded sort of like him, but some listeners with very keen ears told us that was not Don LaFontaine. This is Don LaFontaine.

(Soundbite of Geico commercial)

Mr. DON LAFONTAINE (Voiceover artist): In a world where both of our cars were totally underwater...

INSKEEP: The voice we played, mistakenly belongs to this man.

Mr. DOUGLAS: Hal Douglas. Never before has the reality of the ultimate sacrifice hit so close to home.

INSKEEP: We apologize for the mix up. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR news.