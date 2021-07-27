CT Teachers' Union Applauds CDC's Move To Encourage Masks For All in Schools
The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention has issued a new recommendation for schools as communities prepare to head back in-person amid the spread of the delta variant. The agency encourages everyone in schools K-12 to remain fully masked indoors regardless of vaccination status. And the Connecticut Education Association has already applauded the move. The teachers’ union said keeping masks in place could mean a less likely return to the revolving door of hybrid and remove learning.