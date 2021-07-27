© 2021 Connecticut Public

CT Teachers' Union Applauds CDC's Move To Encourage Masks For All in Schools

Connecticut Public Radio | By Camila Vallejo
Published July 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT

The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention has issued a new recommendation for schools as communities prepare to head back in-person amid the spread of the delta variant. The agency encourages everyone in schools K-12 to remain fully masked indoors regardless of vaccination status. And the Connecticut Education Association has already applauded the move. The teachers’ union said keeping masks in place could mean a less likely return to the revolving door of hybrid and remove learning.

Camila Vallejo
Camila Vallejo is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms. She is a bilingual reporter based out of Fairfield County and welcomes all story ideas at cvallejo@ctpublic.org.
