Gun Maker Offers $33 Million To Settle Suit By Sandy Hook Families

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published July 28, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT

The maker of the rifle used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has offered some of the victims' families nearly $33 million to settle their lawsuit over how the company marketed the firearm to the public. Lawyers for now-bankrupt Remington filed the proposals late Tuesday in a Connecticut court, offering the nine families suing the company nearly $3.7 million apiece. The families' lawyers say they are considering the proposals. A lawyer for Remington declined to comment. Remington made the Bushmaster rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educations at the Newtown, Connecticut, school in 2012. The families say the company shouldn't have marketed such a dangerous weapon to the public.

The Associated Press
