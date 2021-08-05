© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Haven Committee Selects Italian Immigrant Monument To Replace Columbus Statue

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT

New Haven’s Wooster Square may soon have a new monument to represent the experience of Italian immigrants. It will replace a statue of Christopher Columbus — removed last year amid protests.

The monument is by Italian-American sculptor Marc-Anthony Massaro. It shows a family of Italian immigrants arriving in America with suitcases.

Frank Carrano is a historian and a member of the committee that chose the monument. He said the monument will also include panels that show the immigrant experience.

“From the point at which people left Italy, got on a boat and traveled here. And the hardships they endured, and also the successes they were able to achieve by hard work and supporting each other,” Cerrano said of the content of the panels.

Wooster Square is a historically Italian-American community. Its Columbus statue stood for more than a century until the city took it down during protests against racial injustice.

Officials said the new monument will take about 18 months to complete, and still needs approval from four other city boards.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

BreakingNew England News CollaborativeLatest News
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin