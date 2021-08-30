© 2021 Connecticut Public

Extra Money Intended To Help Long-term Unemployed People Get Back To Work

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 30, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT

More than 1,500 long-term, unemployed Connecticut residents who recently found jobs are being awarded $1,000 bonuses.

They mark the first round of the Back to Work CT program, an initiative funded with federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Approximately $10 million has been allocated for the program, which will provide bonus payments for up to 10,000 eligible applicants through Dec. 31.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that the one-time bonus will help some of the previously long-time, unemployed workers pay for critical things they need to get back to work, including child care.

