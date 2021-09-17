© 2021 Connecticut Public

Jane Powell, Conn. Resident And Hollywood Golden-Age Musicals Star, Dies At 92

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published September 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT

Jane Powell, who starred in Hollywood golden age musicals, has died. A longtime friend said that Powell died Thursday in Wilton, Connecticut, of natural causes.

Powell sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” among other 20th-century films. Powell performed virtually her whole life, starting at age 5 as a singing prodigy on radio in Portland, Oregon.

She made her first movie at 16 and graduated from teenage roles to costarring in lavish musical productions through the mid-1950s. Jane Powell was 92 years old when she died at her longtime home in Connecticut.

The Associated Press
