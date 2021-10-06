© 2021 Connecticut Public

Racist, antisemitic graffiti was sprayed twice in a Yale building

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 6, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT

Police say antisemitic and racist graffiti have been found twice in less than three weeks in a Yale University building that is under renovation.

In the first case, a construction crew working on the site found graffiti sprayed inside Kline Biology Towers on Sept. 20.

The renovation company increased security by installing additional cameras and restricting access.

Then late Saturday, video footage recorded vandals scaling a fence and breaking into the construction site to spray-paint antisemitic and racist rhetoric.

Yale police said they are investigating both episodes.

They believe they are related.

