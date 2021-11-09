Traffic-related deaths in Connecticut are up 16% so far in 2021

Connecticut has seen a 16% increase in traffic-related deaths so far this year, compared to 2020.

State researchers are blaming higher speeds for many deadly crashes.

There were 283 traffic deaths as of Nov. 2.

That's up from 245 through the same period in 2020, and up from 207 in 2019.

The data comes from the state Department of Transportation, cited by the Hartford Courant.

The executive director of the Connecticut Transportation Institute at UConn says people have been driving faster since last spring, when there were generally fewer drivers on the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic.