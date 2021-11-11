© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UConn hires former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead Huskies

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST

UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead the Huskies.

Mora has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA to a 46-30 record. He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks, going 31-33.

UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down. The Huskies are 1-8 in the their first season playing as an independent in football.

Tags

Latest News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content