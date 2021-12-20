Comcast again backs down from enforcing a data limit on residential customers

Communications giant Comcast said it will not activate data-caps on its Xfinity broadband customers in the Northeast next year.

The company wanted to put a cap of 1.2TB per month on regional customers at the beginning of 2021. Going over the limit would result in additional charges for residential customers.

But Comcast put the plan on hold following pushback from customers and lawmakers for raising usage-prices during a pandemic while many people were working from home.

The company said it would hold off on the policy until 2022. It now says it has no plans to enforce data caps on the region throughout 2022.

Lawmakers in Connecticut and Massachusetts said they will work to make sure the policy would not resurface in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.