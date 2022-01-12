© 2022 Connecticut Public

Lamont says he may need narrow extension of COVID powers

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney are leaving open the possibility the governor may need to have his emergency powers extended under narrow circumstances as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Lamont's civil preparedness and public health emergency declarations have been extended multiple times since March 2020 and are now set to expire Feb. 15.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that his legal counsel is preparing a list of about 10 to 12 executive orders that state lawmakers should consider extending. But Lamont says he may need to extend his emergency powers for a narrow group of things.

