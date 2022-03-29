© 2022 Connecticut Public

Lamont administration reaches deal with Sikorsky to keep headquarters in CT

By The Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT

Connecticut will provide up to $75 million in tax incentives to Sikorsky under an agreement that will keep the helicopter maker's headquarters in the state for the next two decades. Lockheed Martin, the parent company of Sikorsky, is bidding on federal contracts for several new helicopter lines, including a replacement for the Black Hawk. The total amount of the state incentives will depend on how much work Sikorsky secures for its facility in Stratford, according to the governor's office. The agreement will require legislative approval.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
