Fresh Air weekend: 'NYC Cooking' editor Melissa Clark; The history of money

Fresh Air
Published October 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Journalist Jacob Goldstein traces the advent of paper money back to 1000 AD China. Above, $100 notes are printed at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C.
Mark Wilson
/
Getty Images
Journalist Jacob Goldstein traces the advent of paper money back to 1000 AD China. Above, $100 notes are printed at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'NYT Cooking' writer Melissa Clark wants to make it easier to cook dinner: Clark says she's always looking for shortcuts in the kitchen — including ways to use fewer pans. Her latest cookbook is Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals.

If you haven't been back to the movies yet, Indian epic 'RRR' is the reason to go: The epic action-picture bromance makes the case for returning to theaters — it reminds us that movies are always more thrilling when they're part of a collective experience.

Money is 'A Made Up Thing' — but that doesn't change rising inflation: Author and podcaster Jacob Goldstein says we don't think of money as a technology, but we should. He traces the first paper currency to China's Sichuan province, and ponders the Fed's next move.

