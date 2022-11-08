Live Results: Connecticut decides races for U.S. House of Representatives

Republicans see an opportunity this year to flip a U.S. House seat in blue Connecticut, banking on a candidate who insists he doesn't fit the mold of many GOP contenders this year who are publicly loyal to former President Donald Trump and the party's conservative agenda.

George Logan, a former state senator and mechanical engineer, has pitched a message that he isn't a “typical Republican" in his race against U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat seeking a third term. In one of his TV ads, he's seen standing next to a box with those exact words scrawled across it.

In addition to the 5th District, Connecticut's other four congressional seats are also on the ballot. Watch here for results. Polls close at 8 p.m.

About the races

U.S. House of Representatives (1st District)

Democrat John Larson represents Connecticut’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was first elected in 1998 and has served 12 terms. In Congress, Larson has served as the chair of the Democratic Caucus of the House. He also promotes his chairmanship on the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security.

Republican Larry Lazor works as a physician at Hartford Hospital. He describes himself as a moderate Republican focused on the economy. He has said his time working in health care provides him with a fresh perspective to serve in government.

Larson and Lazor met in a debate hosted by Connecticut Public on Oct. 11.

U.S. House of Representatives (2nd District)

Democrat Joe Courtney has represented the 2nd District for more than a decade after narrowly defeating Republican Rob Simmons in 2006 by only 83 votes.

Republican challenger Mike France, a Navy veteran, is serving his fourth term as a state representative for the 42nd District in Connecticut. France is the ranking member of the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee and bills himself as “dedicated to the principles of limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty.”

Courtney and France met in a debate hosted by Connecticut Public on Oct. 4 .

U.S. House of Representatives (3rd District)

Rosa DeLauro was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1990. She is a former co-chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee and is chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Lesley DeNardis is vice president of academic affairs at Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell. DeNardis is the daughter of Lawrence J. DeNardis, the last Republican member of Congress to represent the 3rd District in the early 1980s.

U.S. House of Representatives (4th District)

Jim Himes was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008. He has served on the Committee on Financial Services and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Himes was born in Peru, attended Harvard University, and is a former Rhodes Scholar.

Jayme Stevenson served for 10 years as Darien’s First Selectman. She says she will “bring bi-partisan solutions to Congress” and will work to restore and preserve freedoms that “allow every American to pursue happiness.”

Himes and Stevenson met in a debate hosted by Connecticut Public on Oct. 14 .

U.S. House of Representatives (5th District)

Jahana Hayes made history in 2018 as the first Black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. Speaking on Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live , Hayes said her message to voters is her record in Congress, including voting for the American Rescue Plan , a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress passed in March 2021.

George Logan served for two terms as a state senator. He is trained as an engineer and played guitar in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band . Speaking on Where We Live , Logan said he would describe himself “as a proud Connecticut Republican. I’m more moderate when it comes to dealing with social issues and more conservative leaning when it comes to financial, fiscal issues.”

Logan said he’s consistently supported women's rights, including access to an abortion, “as long as it’s safe, legal, and rare.” Hayes recently took part in a discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris and the national president of Planned Parenthood on abortion rights.

This story contains information from The Associated Press.