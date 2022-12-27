© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hadley will become latest western Massachusetts town to ban the use of plastic bags in stores

New England Public Media | By Kari Njiiri
Published December 27, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST
A plastic bag from the pharmacy chain CVS.
Karen Brown
/
NEPR

Come January Hadley will join other communities across Massachusetts in banning single-use plastic bags in supermarkets and stores. Styrofoam containers and plastic cups, lids and straws will also be restricted.

Jennifer Sanders James, Hadley's licensing coordinator, said she's aware some businesses will look to delay enforcement of the bylaw — especially those on Route 9,where the town's central business district is located. The area is undergoing major construction.

"People have reached out to us who I know are going to be looking for a deferment, because they have already purchased their supplies, or due to impact of the Route 9 traffic and...just trying to make it through the season as we have this massive road project," Sanders James said.

The town's Board of Health is scheduled to hold a public hearing in January to set a process for any deferment request. Hadley joins other communities including Amherst, Northampton and Springfield, which have passed similar laws.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Kari Njiiri
Kari Njiiri is a senior reporter and longtime host and producer of "Jazz Safari," a musical journey through the jazz world and beyond, broadcast Saturday nights on NEPM Radio. He's also the local host of NPR’s "All Things Considered."
See stories by Kari Njiiri

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content