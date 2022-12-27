Hadley will become latest western Massachusetts town to ban the use of plastic bags in stores

Come January Hadley will join other communities across Massachusetts in banning single-use plastic bags in supermarkets and stores. Styrofoam containers and plastic cups, lids and straws will also be restricted.

Jennifer Sanders James, Hadley's licensing coordinator, said she's aware some businesses will look to delay enforcement of the bylaw — especially those on Route 9,where the town's central business district is located. The area is undergoing major construction.

"People have reached out to us who I know are going to be looking for a deferment, because they have already purchased their supplies, or due to impact of the Route 9 traffic and...just trying to make it through the season as we have this massive road project," Sanders James said.

The town's Board of Health is scheduled to hold a public hearing in January to set a process for any deferment request. Hadley joins other communities including Amherst, Northampton and Springfield, which have passed similar laws.