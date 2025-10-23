© 2025 Connecticut Public

Immigrant groups launch ICE hotline to document enforcement operations in Maine

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
The new hotline to document immigration enforcement in Maine is modeled off of similar efforts in other states.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
The new hotline to document immigration enforcement in Maine is modeled off of similar efforts in other states.

A coalition of immigrant support and advocacy groups in Maine is launching a hotline to document and verify Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol activity in the state.

The hotline is based on similar models in other states, and organizers say it's designed to provide reliable information amid a flood of unverified social media posts.

Speaking at a press conference outside Portland city hall Thursday, Crystal Cron, with the group Presente! Maine said it will also streamline support services after an arrest.

"There's not only a need for legal referral and support, but also, you know, families are often left without their breadwinner and just dealing with the emotional impacts of what happens after detention," Cron said.

Cron said the coalition has already trained over 150 volunteers statewide to verify reported sightings.

Portland city councilor Pious Ali said the hotline is one piece of a broader community response to the Trump administration's aggressive immigration actions.

"We will use every lawful, peaceful tool to protect our neighbors, including rapid response networks, hotlines, legal support, public advocacy and our collective action," he said.

Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
