Spring is officially here. But little snow and warm temperatures made for an unseasonable winter in CT

Connecticut Public Radio | By Michayla Savitt
Published March 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT
February 28, 2023 - snowstorm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A cyclist makes their way along freshly cleared Route 195 in Mansfield Monday morning after 4-8 inches of snow fell across Connecticut in the first major snowfall of the season that took place on the last day of February.

Monday marked the first day of spring – but much of Connecticut has had spring-like weather for months.

Average temperatures from December through February were about 35 degrees, the second-warmest on record in Connecticut, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. There was little snow aside from a late-February Nor’easter that hit Northwestern Connecticut hardest and brought mostly rain to other parts of the state.
Jon Gottschalck with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said both temperature and bigger-picture weather patterns played a role in the unusual winter.

“This was a combination of factors that are a part of the natural variability within the system,” Gottschalck said. “Meaning La Niña conditions and also shifts to the storm track to the west.”

The Northeast is among the fastest warming regions in the country – and that trend shows no signs of stopping soon with impacts of human-made climate change.

NOAA’s seasonal outlook predicts that average spring 2023 temperatures will be above normal across Connecticut and southern New England. Gottschalck said this matches trends over the last 10-to-15 years. Notably, the 10 hottest years on record have occurred since 2010.

He explained that a lack of snow can contribute to above normal spring temperatures in part because snow helps cool surface temperatures.

That's just because of less water being available,” Gottschalck said. “Instead of a slow melt, where it kind of keeps things cool for a little bit longer, there's not much snow there.”

On Monday the United Nations released its latest climate report, which warned Earth is on its way to warming 5 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century unless humans cut emissions quickly. In the report the nation’s top climate scientists advise limiting warming to no more than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid the most devastating global effects of the climate crisis.

Michayla Savitt
Michayla Savitt is a reporter at CT Public, with an interest in covering climate change and the environment. She was a newsroom intern for the station in summer 2022, but began her time there as a production intern for WNPR's local talk shows. Michayla is an alumna of the health & science reporting program at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. Before that, she was a reporter/anchor for various radio outlets in New York state.
See stories by Michayla Savitt

