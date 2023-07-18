© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maine AG files civil rights complaint after alleged threat to Black man

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT

Maine's Attorney General has filed a civil rights complaint against a New Hampshire man who allegedly threatened a Black man at the Oxford Casino in April.

According to the AG's office, 48-year-old Kenneth McInnis of New Ipswich had previously supervised the victim, a South Sudanese man, at Whole Foods in Portland.

On April 4th, officials say the victim was at the Oxford Casino playing roulette when McInnis allegedly walked up behind him, used a racial slur, and threatened him before walking away.

Maine's Civil Rights Act prohibits the use or threat of violence against a person motivated by that person's color or race.

McInnis could face up to 364 days in prison and a two-thousand dollar fine.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content