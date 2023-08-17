© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The embattled leader of Maui County's Emergency Management Agency has resigned

By Ravenna Koenig
Published August 17, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT
Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya speaks during a news conference in Wailuku, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Mike Householder
/
AP
Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya speaks during a news conference in Wailuku, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

MAUI, Hawaii — After facing criticism in recent days for his decision not to activate the siren warning system in the midst of the Maui fires, Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Herman Andaya has stepped down, according to a Facebook post by the County of Maui. He cited health reasons.

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon," Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in the post.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Andaya was asked whether he regretted choosing not to sound the sirens. "I do not," he said.

He said that the sirens were primarily used for tsunamis and that if they had sounded them, they were afraid people would have gone "mauka" – or towards the mountain. "And if that was the case," he said, "then they would have gone into the fire."

Residents in West Maui have expressed skepticism, and even outrage, at the idea that sirens would have prompted people to run towards the fire. Many say they thought it would have helped: "If I would have heard the siren that morning, I would have at least prepared, you know, packed something in my car, called my parents," said Alex Calma, a Lahaina resident who lost his home.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: August 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of this story described "makua" as "onto the mountainside." It's more accurate to say it is a directional indicator towards the mountain.
Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ravenna Koenig
See stories by Ravenna Koenig

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content