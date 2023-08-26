© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: Reckoning with hip-hop's past; Remembering Biggie Smalls

Fresh Air
Published August 26, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival. In the first episode of its second season, the <em>Louder Than A Riot</em> podcast examines the backlash Megan faced after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.
Emma McIntyre
/
Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival. In the first episode of its second season, the Louder Than A Riot podcast examines the backlash Megan faced after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Louder Than A Riot' reckons with hip-hop's past and looks to a more inclusive future: Podcast hosts Sidney Madden and Rodney Carmichael say despite the misogynoir that has plagued the genre, hip-hop is poised for change. "The girls and the gays are running things," Madden says.

As hip-hop turns 50, Biggie Smalls' legacy reminds us of what the genre has survived: Author Justin Tinsley discusses the life and legacy of the Notorious B.I.G., who was killed in 1997: "You can't talk about the story of hip-hop without mentioning the name Biggie Smalls."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'Louder Than A Riot' reckons with hip-hop's past and looks to a more inclusive future

As hip-hop turns 50, Biggie Smalls' legacy reminds us of what the genre has survived

Copyright 2023 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate