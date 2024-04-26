© 2024 Connecticut Public

Jennifer Aniston's production company plans to reboot '9 to 5'

Published April 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF DOLLY PARTON'S "9 TO 5")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Jennifer Aniston is pouring herself a cup of ambition. Her production company plans to reboot the 1980 classic film "9 To 5."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "9 TO 5")

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) Working 9 to 5. What a way to make a living.

MARTÍNEZ: The original starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as secretaries seeking revenge against their sexist boss. It made more than $100 million at the box office, so expectations will be high for the new version. But how they reboot that great theme song is beyond me.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Corrected: April 26, 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT
An earlier headline misspelled Jennifer Aniston's last name as Anniston, and a previous web introduction misspelled Lily Tomlin's first name as Lilly.

