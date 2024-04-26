Jennifer Aniston's production company plans to reboot '9 to 5'

(SOUNDBITE OF DOLLY PARTON'S "9 TO 5")

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. Jennifer Aniston is pouring herself a cup of ambition. Her production company plans to reboot the 1980 classic film "9 To 5."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "9 TO 5")

DOLLY PARTON: (Singing) Working 9 to 5. What a way to make a living.

MARTÍNEZ: The original starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as secretaries seeking revenge against their sexist boss. It made more than $100 million at the box office, so expectations will be high for the new version. But how they reboot that great theme song is beyond me.

