A behind-the-scenes look at the Democratic National Convention and the CT delegation
Thursday's the big night at the Democratic National Convention. That's when Kamala Harris officially accepts the party’s nomination for president of the United States.
Connecticut Public's Lisa Hagen has been at the convention in Chicago all week — she’s federal policy reporter for Connecticut Public and Connecticut Mirror — and she offers a behind-the-scenes look at what's been happening at the convention, through the eyes of the Connecticut delegation, which includes many prominent statewide and federal elected officials.