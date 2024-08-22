© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A behind-the-scenes look at the Democratic National Convention and the CT delegation

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 22, 2024 at 2:51 PM EDT

Thursday's the big night at the Democratic National Convention. That's when Kamala Harris officially accepts the party’s nomination for president of the United States.

Connecticut Public's Lisa Hagen has been at the convention in Chicago all week — she’s federal policy reporter for Connecticut Public and Connecticut Mirror — and she offers a behind-the-scenes look at what's been happening at the convention, through the eyes of the Connecticut delegation, which includes many prominent statewide and federal elected officials.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. He's proud to be a part of the team that won a regional Emmy Award for The Vote: A Connecticut Conversation. In his 21st year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate