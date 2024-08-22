Watch The Chicks and Pink perform at the DNC's final night

The Chicks

The Chicks — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — sang “The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Chicks were once one of the biggest names in country music, as the band’s breakthrough albums — 1998’s Wide Open Spaces and 1999’s Fly — each achieved the Recording Industry Association of America’s coveted diamond status, signifying sales of more than 10 million copies each.

Then, in 2003, during the run-up to the U.S. war with Iraq, singer Natalie Maines told a crowd in London that the band opposed both the war and then-President George W. Bush.

“We do not want this war, this violence,” Maines said at a Chicks concert, adding, “and we’re ashamed that the president of the United States is from Texas.”

The moment sparked backlash against The Chicks in the U.S., spearheaded by many of the country radio stations whose playlists the group had once dominated.

In 2020 they performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention.

And, once again, their performance carried significant cultural weight: In recent weeks, “Not Ready to Make Nice” has been co-opted by conservative TikTok influencers , who’ve used the song to signal their opposition to Kamala Harris’ candidacy.

Pink

Pink took the stage for a rousing, virtually note-perfect rendition of her 2017 protest anthem “What About Us.” Joined by a guitarist and four backing singers, including her 13-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart, Pink stayed thematically on-message, as the group sang the song’s chorus — “What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers?” — in unison.

The Pack Drumline

Chicago's The Pack Drumline performed, with a drummed even playing upside down.

But no Beyoncé or Taylor Swift

Heading into the final night of the DNC, rumors swirled about high-profile, unannounced musical guests — which, given that Wednesday’s performers included Stevie Wonder and John Legend, helped create sky-high audience expectations.

The Chicks and Pink brought plenty of star power of their own. But they weren’t joined by Beyoncé or Taylor Swift , as a broad swath of breathless social-media speculation predicted but could never quite confirm.

Instead, the special, previously unannounced guest was … nobody. The night’s headliner, Vice President Harris, had the spotlight to herself — which may have been the point all along.

