Once a ‘floating sewer,’ changes to the Connecticut River contribute to rebirth, hardship

NEPM, NHPR, Vermont Public and the NENC | By Ben James
Published September 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Liz O'Gilvie is a farmer and director of the Food Policy Council in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Ben James
The Connecticut River is a haven for raptors, sea birds and dozens of species of migrating fish. It was also once home to some of the most polluting industries in the country.

This summer, reporter Ben James rode his bicycle the full length of the river. In the second part of our series, he talks to people in those formerly industrial communities about changes on and alongside the river – for better and for worse.

Life on the Connecticut” was made possible through a partnership between NEPM, NHPR, Vermont Public and the New England News Collaborative.
New England News Collaborative

