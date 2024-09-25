Top NH National Guard general defends response in wake of harassment investigation

The highest ranking official in the New Hampshire National Guard is defending how his staff handled complaints about an officer who sexually harassed female soldiers.

The military court-martialed and ultimately discharged Lt. Col. Mark Patterson after he sexually harassed National Guard soldiers from New Hampshire on multiple occasions. A recently published investigation by CNN alleged, however, that leaders failed to address a wider culture of harassment, and that those who attempted to speak up about Patterson’s conduct were improperly disciplined.

Adjutant General David Mikolaities, the guard’s senior commander in New Hampshire, spoke publicly about the allegations on Wednesday during an Executive Council meeting in Hollis, saying that the National Guard has made changes to its internal systems to address any concerns.

“We have redone how we select our mid-level officers,” Mikolaities said. He told councilors that an outside review found that the New Hampshire National Guard’s reporting programs for harassment and sexual assault were compliant, though he didn’t specify who performed the review. He also said a nonprofit that works to prevent domestic and sexual violence was assisting the guard.

He rejected claims that he could have done more to protect female soldiers, some of whom told CNN that they feared a culture of retaliation.

“Select people who continue to pass a negative narrative on us is completely unfounded, and unless they want to sign a privacy release statement, we are prohibited from telling our side of the story,” said Mikolaities.

Gov. Chris Sununu also defended the guard’s handling of Patterson, and noted that the conduct is nearly two years old. Sununu bristled at a question from a reporter about why he hadn’t asked Mikolaities to resign.

“They took appropriate action on that individual,” Sununu said in reference to Patterson.

According to CNN, Patterson pleaded guilty in a court-martial proceeding and will retire from the military with a diminished rank.