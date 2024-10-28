'Operation Night Cat’ takes down large NH poaching ring

It started with a tip about a Gilmanton man baiting deer out of season. It turned into a multi-agency investigation that revealed one of the largest illegal poaching rings in recent state history.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say five men have now been convicted on a range of hunting-related crimes, and that conservation officers in other states are continuing to pursue additional charges.

In total, several dozen animals over a three-year period were killed out of season, at night, or through illegal baiting. Bears, deer, foxes, coyotes and fishers were all targeted.

According to officials, the five men would frequently trade photographs or videos of their illegal harvests, giving investigators a web of contacts and evidence that would ultimately result in the criminal convictions.

“Some of it they were trying to sell, some of it was for trophies, some of it was just competition amongst them to see who could get the most,” said Sergeant Kevin Bronson with New Hampshire Fish and Game. “This is just 100% poaching.”

The hunters used motion detectors and game cameras that sent real-time notifications to their cell phones, including at night, when the taking of most species of mammals is prohibited in New Hampshire. The men also used infrared and night-vision scopes to hunt the animals.

“A case like this probably would never have happened 100 years ago, because the technology wasn't there,” said Bronson.

In December 2022, local conservation officers received a tip about a large gathering of deer near a house in Gilmanton. Responding officers found a grain pile used to bait the animals outside of the approved season. After obtaining a warrant, officials used footage on a seized game camera and cell phone to arrest Thomas Kelley on a range of hunting-related crimes.

Kelley pleaded guilty to illegal baiting, night hunting and other charges, and was ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in fines. His hunting privileges are suspended for three-and-a-half years.

Images, videos and text messages in Kelley’s possession ultimately led to the arrest of four other individuals: Sherwood Dubrey of Loudon, Randy Inman of Webster, Jonathan Carroca of Dracut, Mass., and Gerald Williams of Canterbury. All of their cases resulted in convictions or plea deals, with a range of fines and suspensions handed down. None of the men will serve jail time.

“This was the worst case of poaching I've seen in my 16-year career,” Conservation Officer Ronald Arsenault said.

Arsenault said his department received help from local police departments as well as county attorneys, as they worked to piece together the web of photographs and videos the men shared with each other. Federal authorities were also involved in the investigation, and additional arrests are possible.

“At the end of the day, we came out with a big win,” said Arsenault.