See some of the most dramatic pictures of California wildfire devastation

Firefighters are still working to contain the multiple blazes that have engulfed parts of Southern California for the past week as forecasters are warning of extreme fire danger across the Los Angeles area. The next batch of winds are generally weaker than last week's but the National Weather Service warns they could cause "explosive fire growth."
According to Cal Fire, there are four active fires as of Tuesday morning: the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire and the Auto Fire.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 14,000 personnel are involved in the effort to control the fires.
We take a look at the most dramatic and terrifying photos of the California wildfire devastation.
