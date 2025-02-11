© 2025 Connecticut Public

More than 50 are dead after a bus plunged into a gorge in Guatemala

By The Associated Press
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:14 AM EST
A firefighter works inside a bus that fell from a bridge, at the site of the fatal bus crash on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025.
Moises Castillo
/
AP
GUATEMALA CITY — At least 55 people are dead after their bus plunged into a gorge and landed under a bridge Monday on the outskirts of Guatemala's capital.

Investigators from the public ministry said that there were 53 bodies recovered at the scene and the San Juan de Dios Hospital confirmed that two passengers brought there had also died.

Firefighting spokesperson Edwin Villagran said a multi-vehicle crash sent the bus off the road and into the steep gorge below the bridge before dawn. Others were seriously injured.

The bus fell 115 feet into a sewage-polluted stream. It landed upside down and half-submerged.

The bus had come from Progreso, northeast of the capital. Volunteer firefighting spokesman Óscar Sánchez said children were among the victims.

President Bernardo Arévalo offered his condolences and declared a day of national mourning.

Copyright 2025 NPR

The Associated Press
