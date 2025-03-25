© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a Bristol tulip farmer fosters the magic of spring, even in winter

Vermont Public | By Brittany Patterson
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A bucket of yellow tulips.
1 of 8  — yellow-tulips-four-blooms-farm-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03142025.JPG
A bucket of Mary Jo double tulips that were grown indoors at Four Blooms Farm are pictured on March 14.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public
A woman wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt kneels inside a greenhouse and points at a patch of tulips.
2 of 8  — sarah-demars-greenhouse-tulips-four-blooms-farm-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03142025.JPG
Four Blooms Farm co-owner Sarah Demars points to some tulip bulbs inside a greenhouse.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public
Lots of yellow and pink tulips under a grow light.
3 of 8  — forced-tulips-four-blooms-farm-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03142025.JPG
Four Blooms Farm uses a technique called "forcing" in order to extend its tulip season by months. Bulbs are planted in a moveable crate and kept cool. Then, the crates are moved into warmer spaces that mimic spring, which cause the flowers to bloom.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public
A man wearing a black sweatshirt and baseball cap leans over black crates full of green tulip leaves.
4 of 8  — thomas-demars-tulip-grow-room-four-blooms-farm-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03142025.JPG
Thomas was recently able to come work for Four Blooms Farm full time as the couple works toward being a year-round flower growing operation.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public
Pink tulip blossoms.
5 of 8  — pink-tulips-four-blooms-farm-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03142025.JPG
Foxtrot double tulips, recently harvested, are pictured at Four Blooms Farm.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public
A stack of black plastic crates.
6 of 8  — tulip-crate-tower-four-blooms-farm-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03142025.JPG
Four Blooms Farm uses "indoor forcing" to extend the tulip season. They use crates like moveable raised beds.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public
The front of a barn with two glass doors and a sign that reads "welcome."
7 of 8  — four-blooms-farm-farmstand-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03242025.JPG
Four Blooms Farms sells their flowers to local markets, florists and through their CSA program. Bouquets can also be found at their farm stand.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public
A bucket with pink and orange tulips in it.
8 of 8  — pink-orange-tulips-four-blooms-farm-bristol-brittany-patterson-vermontpublic-03142025.JPG
Pink Star double tulips at Four Blooms Farm.
Brittany Patterson / Vermont Public

While the calendar says it’s officially spring, Vermonters know it will be weeks before things really start greening up, but there are subtle signs the Green Mountain State is reawakening. Sap is running, snow is melting and tulips are blooming.

This season, Sarah and Thomas Demars, co-owners of Four Blooms Farm in Bristol, have grown thousands of tulips using a combination of growing both indoors and outdoors. The couple started the farm in 2022 when Sarah was newly pregnant with their fourth child. The four blooms are in reference to their four children.

"So that first year we grew a lot of flowers, and we learned a lot, but most importantly, we learned that we wanted to do this full time, so we thought, 'How can we make this sustainable for us?'" Sarah said on a recent sunny afternoon. "And that's when I said to Thomas that I'm going to order tulip bulbs, and we're going to force them in the winter, and we'll figure it out."

Forcing is the process by which a plant is manipulated into flowering under artificial conditions, often earlier than the plant would if grown outside. This year, the Demars packed 500 large, plastic crates full of tulip bulbs and have been slowly exposing them to spring conditions — sunlight and warmth — inside their two indoor growing spaces. As a result, they've had tulips to sell to local markets, florists and through their CSA program for months. As March slides into April, the tulips that were planted outside in a greenhouse are about to bloom as well.

Vermont Public’s Brittany Patterson spent an afternoon with Sarah to see what it takes to grow these colorful, spring-blooming perennials.

This interview was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Brittany Patterson: Why are tulips the spring flower?

Sarah Demars: I would say tulips are the spring flower because they're one of the first flowers that come emerging from the ground as the temperatures start to get warmer. Typically, the daffodils will start to rise, and then the tulips start to rise, and the peonies and the hyacinths and so many incredible flowers start emerging in the spring.

A close up shot of pink and orange tulips.
Brittany Patterson
/
Vermont Public
Recently harvested Pink Star double tulips pictured March 14 at Four Blooms Farm in Bristol.

Brittany Patterson: Perfect spring day!

Sarah Demars: Yeah, it really is.

When spring comes, it just feels like a new year almost, like a new chapter, a new beginning. All the things that you reflected on the past year are finally going to come to life. And so with that, there's a lot of energy, there's a lot of motivation, there's so much excitement, and then there's also a lot of work.

So this is one of our greenhouses. Currently, we have about 14,000 tulip bulbs in here.

A large greenhouse with rows of green leaves and black water lines. A tractor is in the background.
Brittany Patterson
/
Vermont Public
At Four Blooms Farm, tulip bulbs are either planted in a greenhouse over winter or planted in moveable crates in order to be "forced" indoors.

So just within this last week, I've ordered about 80% of our bulbs that we will receive in the fall. So those come between like October and November. So when they arrive to our farm, we either dump the crates in a greenhouse, we'll dig a trench, plant them, water them, cover them, and we'll leave them. I have not had to touch these at all this winter, really, just a little bit of watering.

Two hands, one with a white ring and tattoos on it, point to budding tulips.
Brittany Patterson
/
Vermont Public
Sarah and Thomas Demars started their flower farm, Four Blooms Farm, in the fall of 2022.

And then the ones that we force in crates, we think of a crate as like a movable raised bed. So we fill that with some soil. We plant our tulips in there, we water it, cover it, and then we give them like a winter period. And when they're ready for spring, we move them out into the grow space, and we give them warmer temperatures and sunlight, which in our case is grow lights. From there, it takes about three weeks on average to come into bloom. We'll harvest them, process them — which could be like stripping the leaves, cutting the bulbs off — and then we'll bundle them up, wrap them, and we'll send them out to our markets.

Brittany Patterson: Do we have any in bloom?

Sarah Demars: Yeah. So those are indoors. We did have to harvest a bunch, but I kind of shuffled some crates around so that we could see a table in full bloom, which is fun. So what I really love about growing tulips indoors in the winter is like, it could be five degrees outside, and then I come up here and it's like 65 and sunny, but it's really, I mean, it's our lights. So I feel like I've been living in spring all winter.

(door opens)

Excuse the mess.

Two people hold buckets of pink tulips and pose for a photo.
Brittany Patterson
/
Vermont Public
Sarah and Thomas Demars, founders of Four Blooms Farm in Bristol, pose for a portrait.

So right now, with it being like the middle of March, our season indoors is coming down, and we're actually, we only have a few more crates to pull in, and then our ground plantings will start to bloom.

So currently in here we just started a lily crop. We have tulips here. We're testing out hyacinth, allium and daffodils, and then the rest will be all tulips. So we kind of grow in two spots. This one, this big room they are growing a little bit cooler, so they grow a little bit slower. And then in here — this is like our main grow space. So this grow space is warmer, and there's six tables. So we usually have, I think, around 10,000 growing at a time in various stages, from like, just getting pulled in to ready to harvest.

Brittany Patterson: Ten thousand, that’s a lot!

Sarah Demars: Yeah. So for Valentine's Day, we had, literally, every inch of space was covered with tulips. We were growing about 15,000 at the time for Valentine's Day.

This is kind of like, our crate tower. We had over 500 crates that we planted with tulips. So this was our cooler, and that was chock full.

I will say one cool thing about flower farming I'm finding is I could be in the current season, but I'm already so excited for the following season. Like, I'm already so excited for our next tulip forcing program. I'm already so excited for next spring … and it just makes you, like, feel so joyful all the time.

Brittany Patterson: So you basically get a little bit of that spring feeling all of the time.

Sarah Demars: Oh yeah, oh yeah. It’s great.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020 as an editor. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.
See stories by Brittany Patterson

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities.
Visit ctpublic.org/latinos/we-are-connecticut for more stories and resources.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca dar a conocer historias latinas y elevar nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Para más información sobre nuestro esfuerzo por conectar con las comunidades latinas, visita  ctpublic.org/latinos/somos-ct

Related Content