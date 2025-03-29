© 2025 Connecticut Public

This week in politics: Signal saga, Trump executive orders and more

By Emily Kwong,
Tamara Keith
Published March 29, 2025 at 5:54 PM EDT

We catch up on what's happened this week with the Signal chat group controversy, immigration enforcement actions, and new executive orders.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
