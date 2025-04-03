Oceanfront North Hampton estate hits market for $25M

It’s a home fit for a governor — at least, one with very deep pockets.

A summer house in North Hampton built in 1930 for one-term New Hampshire Gov. Huntley Spaulding is hitting the market for an eye-popping asking price of $25 million.

The property features 3-acres of sprawling lawns, panoramic ocean views, and 10 bathrooms. The home is currently owned by Jamee Field Kane and Michael Kane, who leads a property development company based in Portsmouth.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal , the couple said they performed a major renovation of the colonial revival home at 58 Ocean Boulevard after purchasing it for $3 million in 2010.

(The Kane’s realtor declined to offer a tour to an NHPR reporter, but photos from the listing suggest he would not mind living there.)

The home boasts 8,680 square feet of living space, along with a four-car garage and wine cellar. According to the listing photographs, there’s also a workout room, a greenhouse, and an outdoor children’s play structure with a very sweet looking slide.

Dan Tuohy The home known as 'Balmoral' sports six bedrooms, a four-car garage and a greenhouse.

The couple told the Wall Street Journal that they converted one area of the home into “a gift-wrapping room” with “custom drawers stocked with birthday presents, hostess gifts, wrapping paper and ribbon.”

The home also comes with a name: Balmoral. (If that sounds familiar, it’s also the name of the castle where the Royal Family stays when in Scotland.)

The monthly mortgage payment is estimated at $163,683, according to Zillow, with a $5 million down payment and a 6.5% mortgage rate. Property taxes currently top $72,000.

The $25 million asking price matches the previous record sale price for a single family home in the state, a property in Rye that sold in 2022.