As REAL ID deadline approaches, NH DMV sees huge uptick in demand

After 20 years of planning and delays, the federal government says it will begin enforcing Real ID laws on May 7.

With that deadline looming, New Hampshire motor vehicle officials are seeing a surge in appointments to get the new, more secure identification.

“We're seeing anywhere from a 30 to 35% increase” in traffic at DMV offices, said John Marasco, the state’s DMV director. “The uptick in customer volume in our lobbies around the state has been off the charts.”

To help meet that demand, DMV locations in Concord, Manchester and Twin Mountain will open this Saturday to help process Real ID transactions, though Marasco warned those appointments will fill up soon.

Starting on May 7, the federal government will begin enforcing a policy recommendation that came following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks: an enhanced application process to obtain a driver’s license.

In New Hampshire, obtaining a Real ID remains voluntary. Those who don’t obtain one can still show a valid U.S. passport or other approved forms of identification to board a domestic flight, without the new driver’s license.

But Marasco says about two-thirds of all drivers in the state have now switched to a Real ID, and that number is expected to grow.

“I can tell you in the state of New Hampshire right now, the vast majority of residents that are coming into our DMVs to renew or get for the first time a non-driver ID or a driver's license are, by and large, going for the Real ID,” he said.

The fee for a Real ID is $60, compared to $50 charged for a traditional identification from the DMV. People who simply want to upgrade their current, unexpired license to a Real ID only need to pay $3.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR A REAL ID poster in the passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, New Hampshire. May 7, 2025 is the deadline for U.S. travelers to have REAL ID compliance to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. Dan Tuohy photo.

Marasco said while TSA will begin enforcing the new rules at airports May 7, as well as entry into certain federal buildings, that doesn’t mean residents need to rush to their local DMV.

“If you're not traveling for another few months, you'll have plenty of time to come in and get your real ID after May 7th and have your credential ready to go when you do travel,” he said.

It can take up to 60 days, however, for a new identification to get printed and mailed, and it isn’t clear how certain airports may handle temporary Real ID printouts, so travelers are advised to bring additional forms of documentation until their formal card arrives in the mail.