NH State House leaders take new safety precautions after Minnesota shooting

The New Hampshire legislature is taking fresh safety precautions in the wake of the shootings of two state lawmakers in Minnesota, including the temporary removal of the home addresses of every legislator – 24 Senators and 400 House members – from the state’s website.

The security changes were announced in a memo sent to lawmakers Saturday by Terry Pfaff, the General Court’s Chief Operating Officer. Pfaff told lawmakers that Chris Vetter, the General Court’s Security Director, asked state and local police to make themselves aware of where legislators live, and urged them to take steps to protect themselves.

“I would suggest you stay continuously vigilant while going about your daily routines. Your situational awareness is your best tool for your personal safety. If you see something that doesn't look or feel right say something. In doubt, err on the side of safety,” Pfaff wrote.

The call for increased vigilance comes as House and Senate negotiators are working to reach deals on a number of still pending bills, including the state budget.

In a statement Monday, the leaders of the House and Senate said security is their main concern as lawmakers are meeting in Concord for session ending negotiations on a host of issues, including the state budget.

“We are taking the necessary precautions to keep New Hampshire lawmakers safe,” House Speaker Sherman Packard and Senate President Sharon Carson said in a joint statement.

“Right now, security is our top priority as our elected officials are finishing up their session work and we will continue to work on keeping the General Court safe for everyone.”

In his memo, Pfaff emphasized that lawmakers could further that goal by working to ensure tense situations don’t get more inflamed.

“As a public official you will have many encounters with those who you represent. Some of those encounters may be uncomfortable, some may cross the line of decency. Be prepared to de-escalate,” Pfaff said.