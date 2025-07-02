© 2025 Connecticut Public

Pay-as-you-throw: How one small town in Massachusetts eliminated half of their residents' waste

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT

Up until a few years ago, the municipal transfer station in Plympton, Massachusetts, had a problem: The residents of the small town were producing so much trash that it was bankrupting the local municipal transfer station.

As a solution, the town started charging residents to pay for each bag they toss, which succeeded in slashing Plympton’s waste output nearly in half.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Tik Root, senior staff writer with our editorial partners at Grist, about the success of this new program and how it might be applied elsewhere.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

