State considers buyout of flood-prone homes as coastline changes

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published August 7, 2025 at 7:50 PM EDT
Nobska Beach flooded after the morning high tide as a powerful storm impacts the region.
Sam Houghton
/
CAI
Nobska Beach flooded after the morning high tide as a powerful storm hit the region in December of 2022.

State environmental officials are considering a voluntary buyout program for properties at high risk of repeated coastal flooding.

Relocation of people and infrastructure is one of 10 strategies in a plan to cope with sea-level rise and storm surge. The Office of Coastal Zone Management is expected to finalize the report this summer.

A draft, released in May, recommends the state study a voluntary buyout program within two years and implement it within five years.

Buyouts could protect both people and property, said Bryan McCormack, coastal processes and hazards specialist with the Sea Grant program at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. Retreating from the coast allows space for sand dunes, beaches, and other natural buffers to rebuild themselves after storm damage.

The state’s plan to conduct a study of buyout options makes sense, he said. But choosing properties to buy will not be easy.

“It’s a very tough conversation around, ‘Which properties do you acquire? Which ones do you not acquire? How do you gauge who needs this the most, and what environments need it the most?’” he said.

The report cites the cost of buyouts as a drawback of the program.

But it warns that if rising seas flood the natural buffer and reach residential neighborhoods, thousands of acres of salt marsh could be lost, along with some public beaches.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

