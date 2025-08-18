© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Myanmar to hold first general election since 2021 coup amid ongoing civil war

By Michael Sullivan
Published August 18, 2025 at 10:54 AM EDT
FILE - A voter casts ballot at a polling station on Nov. 8, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw, File)
Thein Zaw/AP
/
AP
FILE - A voter casts ballot at a polling station on Nov. 8, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw, File)

Myanmar's military has announced the first phase of a general election to be held in late December, in a poll widely seen as an attempt to lend the junta legitimacy following its 2021 coup.

State-run television said on Monday that the elections will take place over three separate days, with the first scheduled for December 28. The next two phases are expected to occur sometime in January, though no specific dates have been announced due to "security concerns." Voting will be held in more than 300 constituencies nationwide — including some areas currently under rebel control.

Opponents see the forthcoming election as a "sham"

But with large parts of the country under opposition control amid an ongoing civil war, analysts warn that election logistics could prove challenging.

The conflict that erupted after the 2021 coup has claimed thousands of lives, displaced millions, and shows no sign of ending. Many opponents of the military have dismissed the planned election as a "sham."

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) has been banned from participating, and many other groups have vowed to boycott the vote entirely — raising further doubts about the credibility of the exercise.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
See stories by Michael Sullivan

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content