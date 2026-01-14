© 2026 Connecticut Public

CT's John Larson joins effort to impeach DHS Sec. Kristi Noem

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lisa Hagen
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:23 PM EST
FILE: Congressman John Larson speaks to a crowd of hundreds on the steps of the Connecticut State Capitol during Hartford’s “Hands Off” protest on April 5, 2025.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, joined a growing number of House Democrats on Wednesday supporting impeachment efforts against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the wake of the fatal shooting by a federal agent in Minneapolis.

A group of Democrats filed three articles of impeachment against Noem for high crimes and misdemeanors, accusing her of obstructing Congress, violating public trust and self-dealing. DHS oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also referred to as ICE.

Democrats have limited leverage to enact reforms or push back against DHS since they serve in the minority in Congress. But there is growing pressure from the party’s base to try and rein in the Trump administration over immigration enforcement. That hit a fever pitch after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis last week.

Larson joined an initial group of 53 House Democrats supporting the articles of impeachment. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois, who spearheaded the effort, said the number continues to grow, reaching almost 70 members by late Wednesday morning.

Larson, who faces his most competitive primary since his first election in 1998, is so far the only member of Connecticut’s House delegation to sign on to the effort. The Hartford-area congressman argued that, under Noem’s leadership, ICE has morphed into “President Trump’s secret police force.”

“After a week of lies, cover-ups, and excessive force against peaceful protesters across the country, including the execution of an American citizen, enough is enough,” Larson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Secretary Noem has lost the trust of the American people and must face accountability for her failed leadership,” he continued. “I am in full support of impeachment proceedings that include a full, transparent investigation into the lawlessness occurring on her watch.”

Larson specifically cited the killing of Good and the protests that have emerged in response.

Last week in Hartford, at least one person was knocked down by a vehicle and half a dozen were pepper-sprayed during a vigil for Good. Hartford police and DHS have since launched an investigation. A couple of days later, more than 100 people gathered in Fairfield as part of a nationwide “ICE Out For Good” protests.

But the articles of impeachment levied against Noem lay out a list of accusations.

On obstruction of Congress, they allege the DHS secretary prevented Congress from oversight of ICE, which they argue violates the law since the department cannot use congressionally appropriated funds to block lawmakers from getting into ICE facilities. On violation of public trust, they accused her of undermining American citizens’ due process rights by making arrests without warrants. And on self-dealing, members pointed to DHS not using the customary bidding process surrounding an ad campaign.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson called the Democratic effort “silly during a serious time.”

“As ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district,” the DHS spokesperson said. “We hope she would get serious about doing her job to protect American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem.”

There was a recent impeachment attempt aimed at President Donald Trump, who was twice impeached and acquitted during his first term — a Democratic resolution to impeach Trump failed in December. Larson and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, voted against the Republican motion to block the impeachment resolution, while the rest of Connecticut’s delegation voted present.

While the latest push against Noem is largely symbolic, Democrats believe it’s worth pursuing even as the odds are stacked against them.

“If you believe impeachment is silly, then you are not taking your job or our Constitution seriously,” Kelly said at a press conference.

Whether aimed at the president himself or his Cabinet officials, any impeachment efforts in the current Congress are expected to stall because Republicans have the votes to block it. But that could change if Democrats win back the House majority in the November midterm elections — something even Trump recently acknowledged as possible if Republicans lose control.

“The House will make their own determination, but I don’t think it’s any secret that the president’s level of corruption and illegality is nuclear-grade in his second term compared to his first term,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when asked about a potential impeachment against Trump. As a senator, Murphy would sit as a juror on any impeachment trial.

Still, such an effort would likely face hurdles in the Senate, which would hold a trial if the articles of impeachment passed out of the House. Two-thirds of senators would need to vote in order to convict a president, a high bar to meet regardless of which party controls the Senate.

While impeachment is one avenue for Democrats, the party is also weighing potential reforms for ICE as they work out the fiscal year 2026 funding for DHS. Lawmakers need to meet a Jan. 30 deadline to fund the rest of the federal government and avoid a partial shutdown.

As they continue negotiations on the DHS bill, Democrats are currently weighing how to address ICE, whether it’s through attaching policy priorities or adjusting its funding in the forthcoming spending bill.

“You should demand that we make sure that this appropriations process is used to make ICE comply with the law,” Murphy, who is the top Democrat on the Homeland Security appropriations subcommittee, said at a Tuesday night protest in Washington, D.C., according to TIME. “And I see a lot of signs out there — not one additional dime for ICE in this budget.”

The Connecticut Mirror/Connecticut Public Radio federal policy reporter position is made possible, in part, by funding from the Robert and Margaret Patricelli Family Foundation.

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.
Lisa Hagen
Lisa Hagen is CT Public and CT Mirror’s shared Federal Policy Reporter. Based in Washington, D.C., she focuses on the impact of federal policy in Connecticut and covers the state’s congressional delegation. Lisa previously covered national politics and campaigns for U.S. News & World Report, The Hill and National Journal’s Hotline.
See stories by Lisa Hagen

