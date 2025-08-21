Major Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine kills 1, injures 15

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched one of its biggest aerial attacks of the year on Ukraine, firing 574 drones and 40 ballistic and cruise missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Thursday, while a recent diplomatic push to stop the three-year war is trying to gain momentum.

The attack mostly targeted western regions of the country, the air force said, where much of the military aid provided by Ukraine's Western allies is believed to be delivered and stored. The strikes killed at least one person and injured 15 others, according to officials.

It was Russia's third largest aerial attack this year in terms of the number of drones fired and the eighth-largest in terms of missiles, according to official figures. Most such Russian attacks have hit civilian areas.

The strikes occurred during a renewed U.S.-led effort to reach a peace settlement following Russia's February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska last week, and at the start of this week hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House.

Ukraine and European leaders have accused Putin of stalling in ongoing peace efforts, including Ukraine's proposal of a ceasefire and Zelenskyy's offer to sit down with the Russian leader. The Kremlin has reacted coolly to those possibilities.

Zelenskyy condemned the overnight attack, saying it was carried out "as if nothing were changing at all."

Moscow has shown no signs of pursuing meaningful negotiations to end the war, Zelenskyy said. He urged the international community to respond with stronger pressure on Moscow, including tougher sanctions and tariffs.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has kept up its attacks with domestically produced long-range drones on infrastructure inside Russia that supports Moscow's war effort. Among other targets, it has hit oil refineries, and Russian wholesale gasoline prices have reached record highs in recent days.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia struck a "major American electronics manufacturer" in western Ukraine. He provided no further details but Zelenskyy said the company produces domestic appliances.

Western parts of Ukraine are far from the battlefield's front line in the east and south of the country, where a grinding war of attrition has killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides.

In comments Wednesday that were embargoed until Thursday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine will hold intensive meetings to understand what kind of security guarantees its allies are willing to provide.

The details are being hammered out by national security advisers and military officials. The plans will become clearer within 10 days, Zelenskyy said. He then expects to be ready to hold direct talks with Putin for the first time since the full-scale invasion.

The talks could also be conducted in a trilateral format alongside Trump, Zelenskyy said.

A venue for the meeting is being discussed, and Switzerland, Austria and Turkey are possibilities, Zelenskyy added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that working on security arrangements in Ukraine without Moscow's involvement was not feasible, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Zelenskyy said that in his meeting with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday he sought to convince the American president that the battlefield situation was not as bad for Ukraine as Putin portrayed.

Zelenskyy pointed to errors in the U.S. map of the front line that he said showed Russia holding more territory than it actually does.

