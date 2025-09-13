Massachusetts Democratic Convention brings economic boon to Springfield

Thousands of delegates were in Springfield this weekend for the Massachusetts Democratic Party's annual convention. On their minds were issues like immigration policy, housing, healthcare and finding unity among the party.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno greeted the delegates and welcomed them to the city. He said it's time for "pragmatic leadership."

"We're at a very crucial time right now. And sometimes we look back to our principles and what the Democratic Party is all about, and that is that we have some common sense and pragmatic leadership to get things done for people that are in need," he said.

Steve Kerrigan is the chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. He opened the convention, held at the MassMutual Center, addressing the shooting death of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk.

"We gather here, of course, at a time of great peril. And that was made ever more clear with this week's tragic events," he said. "We denounce political violence in all its forms. And that cannot be the way we make political change in our country. We make change through debate and, when necessary, dissent. And when it comes to this administration in Washington, we will exercise our right to dissent."

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, said there needs to be a continued conversation about gun control at a federal level.

"We need to continue to fight for sensible gun control. Any murder is one murder too much. But the innocent death of children in our schools with rifles that are really [intended] for war, for the military, have no place in society today," he said.

A rally cry

Gonzalez also said the Democratic party has many strengths, but needs more new leaders.

"Here in Massachusetts, we've been a leader in protecting workers rights and fighting for teachers, for affordable daycare. And we need to continue to embrace new voices and new champions to this party, to grow the party," he said.

Sen. Jake Oliveira, D-Ludlow, said 2026 is near and the Republican party will be challenged.

"So this is a rally to fight for the principles that we believe in, which is making sure that we support working families, we support veterans, we support farmers, we support workers. And that's what the Democratic Party is all about," he said. "And it's to show a counterpoint to those on the extreme right that are in the White House right now... [that] we're rallying together to make sure we flip the House of Representatives and the US Senate into Democratic hands."

Lindsi Sekula, who is running for mayor of Easthampton, attended the convention and said it was an opportunity to network, have thoughtful conversations and share hopes for the future.

"In Easthampton in particular, we stand firm on inclusivity, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) isn't going anywhere under our administration here locally," she said. "We're supporting the people, people over profit."

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia was also present at the convention. He said one issue that is heavily on his mind and that of his constituents is immigration reform.

"in the city of Holyoke we've always been an immigrant, migrant community. We're a very compassionate city and the conversations and rhetoric that's happening at the federal level does have a direct impact on my people in the city," he said. "We need to make sure that we have people in office that are focused on matters that are going to not divide us, but progress our community, no matter what background or what culture you represent."

Economic impact

Many western Massachusetts delegates said they were thrilled to have the convention held in Springfield once again.

Xiomara Albán DeLobato is the vice president and chief of staff for the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, located down the street from the MassMutual Center.

"It's incredible to have this many people here, thousands of people visiting the city, being able to frequent any of the local shops, the restaurants, and just being here is something that creates that buzz, that excitement, and it's good attraction overall for the businesses," she said.

Springfield City Councilor Jose Delgado said many Springfield businesses have struggled since the pandemic.

"Having the event here actually [gives us the chance to] show off the city of Springfield and everything we have to offer...and it's economic impact dollars that are coming here from all over the state," he said. "It helps our hotels, helps our restaurants. We have a lot of businesses that have struggled since COVID."

"Voting is the best defense"

Many state officials spoke at the convention, including Gov. Maura Healey and Secretary of State William Galvin. He said voting is the best defense any citizen has in this country.

"The right to vote is under attack in the United States right now... And it's under attack here in Massachusetts as well because we have advanced the rights of citizens to vote. We've made it easier to register, we have made it easy to vote," he said. "They don't like vote by mail. Donald Trump constantly rails against it, and he's tried to stop it. He will not stop it. We will fight, and we will make sure that you have the right to do that."

Galvin said the next step is to make it possible for voters to register on election day. A petition is currently circulating to get a proposal for same day voter registration on the ballot for 2026, he said.

The convention was set to culminate around 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's the first time the event has been held in the city since 2019.

And a note, Xiomara Delabato Alban is a member of NEPM's Board of Directors. The newsroom operates independently.