© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Salem Mayor Pangallo on tourism in October amid the government shutdown

New England Public Media | By Umar Vorona
Published October 29, 2025 at 11:52 PM EDT
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
1 of 9  — pumpkin cemetary.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
2 of 9  — witch.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
3 of 9  — monster.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
4 of 9  — sail loft.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
5 of 9  — salem maritime.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
6 of 9  — pumpkins.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
7 of 9  — skulls.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
8 of 9  — street.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.
9 of 9  — witch house.JPG
Halloween Celebrations in Salem, Massachusetts, October 2025.

Umar Vorona / NEPM

As Halloween approaches, many people, including residents across Western Massachusetts and Connecticut, are planning a trip to Salem. Millions of tourists visit this “Witch City” every year, especially during the months of September and October.

However, the excitement of spending a day in this historic and popular U.S. city often turns into a quest for a parking space — with the entire city encompassing just eight square miles.

Salem’s Mayor Dominick Pangallo is urging everyone to take public transportation to access the city's attractions this Halloween season.

“You are just going to be spending more time in your car trying to find parking, than you’re going to get to enjoy our great city,”Pangallo said.

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, many national parks, museums and historic sights are closed across the country. In Salem, where there are numerous historic sights, the city came together and found a way to keep its Downtown Visitor Information Center open.

“So we were able to work with a coalition of community organizations like Destination Marketing, Creative Collective and a number of our local businesses, who all donated to provide the funds necessary to get that visitor center back open again to the public seven days a week," he said.

Public safety remains one of the most important priorities for the city of Salem. Measures like road closures and additional police and traffic enforcement personnel have been implemented throughout the month of October to safely welcome tens of thousands visitors on weekends and even weekdays, Pangallo said..

Salem is not only known for its witch trials, festive and spooky decor and as the sight of the 1993 cult-classic film "Hocus Pocus." It is also the birthplace of the National Guard and historically was one of the largest seaports in the United States.

While there are endless parties, niche shops and restaurants and people in costumes walking the streets of the city — especially this upcoming weekend — Pangallo asks visitors to “remember that Salem is not a theme park, but a place where people live and go about their daily lives."
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Umar Vorona
See stories by Umar Vorona

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content