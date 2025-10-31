© 2025 Connecticut Public

Are Alaska's critical minerals worth the cost of extraction? Locals weigh in

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 31, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT
The Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, where the Ambler Road project would pass through, is visible from Ambler, Alaska, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Annika Hammerschlag/AP)
Annika Hammerschlag/AP
The Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, where the Ambler Road project would pass through, is visible from Ambler, Alaska, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Annika Hammerschlag/AP)

Alaska has approved permits for a proposed industrial road that would cut through 211 miles of pristine arctic wilderness. President Trump fast-tracked approval for the Ambler Road project earlier this month, as part of a broader push to capitalize on the state’s vast oil, gas and mineral reserves.

The road would give mining companies access to a vast trove of untapped copper, cobalt and rare-earth minerals, but environmental groups and some Alaska Natives oppose the project.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with two of them: PJ Simon, chief of Allakaket Village, says the road will lead to jobs and a better life for those in his community.

Karmen Monigold, an Inupiaq member of the northwest Arctic advocacy group Protect the Kobuk, sees an ecological catastrophe waiting to happen.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR Climate Change
Here & Now Newsroom

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

