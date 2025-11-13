Cast your vote for NPR's Pod Club Awards!

© 2025 Connecticut Public

By NPR Staff
Published November 13, 2025 at 9:21 AM EST

We're wrapping up the year by celebrating the podcasts we love with NPR's first-ever Pod Club Awards!

We're honoring the most memorable episodes of the year, and YOU get to crown the winner of the People's Choice Award.

Want to find out if your pick wins? We'll announce all the winners in the Pod Club newsletter, so make sure you're signed up!

Voting deadline is December 5.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

