© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Gov. Ned Lamont officially launches bid for third term

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:26 AM EST
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) claps as Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address.
Molly Ingram
Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) claps as Governor Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address.

It’s official: Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is running for a third term.

Lamont, 71, was expected to make multiple stops across the state on Friday to kick off his campaign.

In his social media launch video, Lamont pitched himself as an experienced leader focused on education, fiscal responsibility and health care.

“When I became governor, I found a state that was in a world of hurt,” Lamont said. “Lurching from deficit to deficit, we were shortchanging education, and our state employees hadn't gotten an increase. Cool kids moved to New York, GE moving to Boston — I said, ‘we're turning around the moving vans. I want you to believe in the state of Connecticut again.’”

Lamont also positioned himself as a foil to President Donald Trump (R).

“Some people don't feel like they belong in Trump’s America,” Lamont said. “They belong in Connecticut.”

Lamont is the first governor to run for a third term since John Rowland (R). His running mate, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D), will stay on for a third campaign.

The duo faces a primary challenge from the more liberal state representative Josh Elliot (D-Hamden). The top Republican challengers are State Senator Ryan Fazio and former New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

In a statement after Lamont’s announcement, Fazio said it was time for new leadership.

“After two full terms, Governor Lamont has raised taxes and public benefits charges to the point that Connecticut has the third-highest electricity rates and taxes in the country,” Fazio said. “Regular families are struggling to make ends meet. Two terms are enough. It's time for a positive change.”

The Democratic and Republican primaries will be held on Aug. 11.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is WSHU's Government and Civics reporter, covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across the state.
See stories by Molly Ingram

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content